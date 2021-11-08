Deandra Dottin smashes ton, scripts big West Indies win over Pakistan

The West Indies opener smashed 132 off 146 balls, including 18 fours and two sixes, after Pakistan's stand-in skipper Sidra Nawaz opted to bowl after winning the toss. This was Dottin's best score in the format.

Karachi, Nov 8 (IANS) A fine century by 'Player of the Match' Deandra Dottin helped West Indies Women to a 45-run win over Pakistan Women in the first ODI at the National Stadium here on Monday.

Dottin added 119 runs for the third wicket with Hayley Matthews, who scored 57 off 67, as their partnership set the platform for the tourists to post 253 for eight before Shemaine Campbelle scored a quick 23 off 20.

Dottin's century and the eventual Pakistan defeat eclipsed Anam Amin's maiden five-wicket haul. The left-arm spinner returned 5/35 with two of her 10 overs being maiden. Anam accounted for Dottin, Rashada Williams (15), Hayley Matthews, Campbelle and Kycia Knight (6).

Fatima Sana, who came into this match after recording a five-wicket haul in the fifth and final ODI against West Indies in Antigua in July, took 2/65. This match marked a significant moment in the 20-year-old's career as she opened the bowling for Pakistan against the very opposition to whom she bowled as a net bowler when they were in the city two years ago for three T20Is.

Pakistan crumbled in their reply. Opener Sidra Amin was caught on the last ball of the second over and one-drop Ayesha Zafar was LBW on the last ball of the eighth over.

Iram Javed fought back with a 34-ball 40 as she added 57 runs for the fourth wicket with Kainat Imtiaz (24 off 60), but the dismissal of the former pretty much settled the game in the tourists favour.

Brief scores: West Indies Women 253/8 in 50 overs (Deandra Dottin 132, Hayley Matthews 57, Shemaine Campbelle 23; Anam Amin 5/35, Fatima Sana 2/65)

Pakistan Women 208/9 in 50 overs (Aliya Riaz 46, Iram Javed 40, Muneeba Ali 28, Kainat Imtiaz 24, Sidra Nawaz 23; Hayley Mathews 3/31, Shakera Selman 2/35).

--IANS

akm/