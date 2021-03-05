Decision on lone Pak shooter for Delhi WC likely today

Around 300 competitors from 42 countries have expressed their desire to compete at this month's New Delhi World Cup. The process of issuing the visa to Chand, a 36-year-old shotgun exponent, is underway, said an NRAI official.



"The visa process is on. We hope he would get necessary documents to travel to India for the World Cup," the official told IANS.





Chand, who has a personal-best score of 122 out of 150, is the lone shooter entered by the NRAP for the World Cup. His current world ranking is 108 as per International Shooting Sport Federation. Chand, who finished fifth at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, has been active on the global circuit since 2013.



The Pakistani skeet shooter expressed his desire to compete in India, as he missed out on the Egypt shotgun World Cup, held from February 22 to March 5. Despite the Cairo World Cup carrying global ranking points, the Pakistan shooter's name was missing from the field.



When asked why Chand didn't compete in the Cairo World Cup, Khan said: "He has a good chance to earn valuable points to improve his world ranking. He is a contender for individual quota. So, he wants to compete in New Delhi World Cup."



The NRAI will have to safeguard shooters and officials' health in times of the pandemic during the 10-day World Cup.



"All the shooters will have to follow strict bio-bubble guidelines during the World Cup," said the NRAI official.



