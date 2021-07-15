Deepak Hooda leaves Baroda for Rajasthan

Since the start of this year, Hooda has had issues with the Baroda team. In January, Hooda had left the bio-bubble on the eve of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The reason behind Hooda's departure was a spat with the Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya.

Hooda had complained to the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) about Pandya's behaviour. But the association blamed him for leaking the email to the media. The BCA banned Hooda for the rest of the domestic season. The association had even reached out to Punjab Kings, Hooda's franchise in the IPL and threatened to complain to the Indian cricket board.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who has captained Baroda, wasn't a bit pleased by the development.

"How many cricket association will loose out on a player who is in the Indian team probables list? Deepak Hooda leaving baroda cricket is a huge loss. He could have easily given his services for another ten years as he is still young. As a Barodian It's utterly disappointing (sic)!" tweeted Pathan.

After making debut for Baroda in 2013, Hooda featured in 46 first-class matches, scoring 2,908 runs at an average of 42.76 and took 20 wickets. In 68 List-A matches, Hooda made 2,059 runs at an average of 38.84 and scalped 34 wickets. He also featured in 55 T20s for Baroda, making 1093 runs at an average of 19.87 and taking eight wickets with his off-spin.

--IANS

