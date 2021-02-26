Deepak Kumar seals India's 2nd medal at Strandja Memorial

Sofia (Bulgaria), Feb 26 (IANS) India's Deepak Kumar cruised into the 52kg semi-finals of the 72nd Strandja Memorial boxing tournament with a 5-0 win over Bulgarian Darislav Vasilev on the fourth day.

Asian Championship silver medallist Deepak looked in complete control throughout the match on Thursday. Deepak was swift in his movements inside the ring and his speedy footwork did not allow his Bulgarian opponent any chance to score. With this win, Deepak became the second Indian after Naveen Boora (69kg) to seal a spot in the semi-finals in the on-going tournament and also assured a second medal for the country.