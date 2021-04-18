Deepak Punia settles for silver at Asian Championships

Almaty (Kazakhastan), April 18 (IANS) Deepak Punia (86kg) settled for silver on the final day of the Asian Wrestling Championships after losing 10-0 to Iranian Olympic champion Hassan Yazdanicharati on Sunday while Sanjeet (92kg) won bronze.

India thus end the Asian Championships with seven medals in the men's freestyle event. Deepak lost his first-round bout inside the first period by technical superiority as he was hardly able to hold his defence against Yazdanicharati's flurry of attacks.