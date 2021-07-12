Deepti kept in tight, didn't give any loose deliveries: Sneh Rana

Hove [UK], July 12 (ANI): India all-rounder Sneh Rana has said that Deepti Sharma had a big role to play in the side's win over England in the second T20I of the three-match series.



Deepti, the Player of the Match in the second T20I against England on Sunday, sparked a collapse which helped India stage a comeback in the series. A late comeback by the spinners comprising Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, and Deepti helped India defeat England by eight runs in the second T20I.

"She gave us a good start in bowling and we had a very good bowling partnership. She kept it very tight, did not give out any loose deliveries and that is where we had the game," said Rana in a video posted on official Twitter handle of BCCI Women.

Talking about the game, all-rounder Harleen Deol said: "It was an amazing game, nail-biting and that's what you play for."

Deepti lauded Sneh Rana for bowling tight overs in the powerplay and as a result, the pressure came on the hosts' batting line-up.

"It is difficult to bowl in the powerplay, she conceded only couple of runs, that is where the things turned and we bowled in partnership. We planned for dot balls and singles and executed accordingly," said Deepti in the video.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored 31 off 25 balls after a string of poor shows with the bat. Talking about her partnership with Harmanpreet, Deepti said," Hitting a six or a boundary obviously gives you the confidence. My aim was to play the same as Harmanpreet and give her the strike more often."

In the 14th over, England lost two wickets as India staged a comeback in the game to clinch the match.

"Heather Knight's wicket was crucial as set batters were at the crease (Beaumont and Heather Knight). That run out of Knight was important as from there on we pulled back the game," said Deepti.

India and England will next lock horns in the third and final T20I on Wednesday. (ANI)

