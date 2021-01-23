Defender Fikayo Tomori joins AC Milan on loan from Chelsea

Milan [Italy], January 23 (ANI): Serie A side AC Milan have signed defender Fikayo Tomori on loan from Chelsea FC until the end of the season.



He has made 27 appearances for the Blues so far, including four this season, most recently as a substitute in the FA Cup third-round win over Morecambe earlier this month.

Tomori enjoyed great success with Chelsea at the youth level, winning the FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League, as well as being named our Academy Player of the Year in 2016

"AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Oluwafikayomi Oluwadamilola Tomori on loan from Chelsea FC until the end of the season," the Italian club said in an official statement.

"The defender has signed a contract until June 30, 2021, but AC Milan have an option to make the deal permanent," it added.

Tomori was born in Calgary (Canada) on December 19, 1997. He spent his youth career at Chelsea and made his Premier League debut with the London-based club in 2016.

Between January 2017 and June 2019, Tomori played for Brighton (10 appearances), Hull City (26 appearances), and Derby County (55 appearances and 2 goals) before returning to Chelsea, where he registered 27 appearances and 2 goals.

Born in Canada, he became a British citizen through naturalization. Tomori played 3 games for the Canada Under-20 team before deciding to represent England internationally - he was part of the England Under-20 team that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2017 and made his debut for the England senior side in November 2019. (ANI)

