Dejan Lovren terms Liverpool's win over Tottenham as massive

Liverpool [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): Liverpool's Dejan Lovren termed his club's 2-1 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League as a 'massive, massive win'.

"We knew it would be a tough game, even though they didn't have brilliant results in the last couple of games. We knew it would be tough and unfortunately they scored in the first minute, but we kept our nerve, played our game and we had many chances," the club's official website quoted Lovren as saying.



"We came in at half-time and the boss said: 'Usually I never say this, but I am satisfied even though we are 1-0 down. But we need to continue like that and keep our nerve.' We knew we would have another chance and we did it. It's a massive, massive win," he added.

Tottenham managed to take an early lead in the match on Sunday, as Harry Kane scored the goal in the first minute of the match.

However, Liverpool made a brilliant comeback in the second half and netted twice to take away the win from Tottenham's hands.

Liverpool will now compete against Aston Villa in Premier League on November 2. (ANI)

