Delhi: Assistant cricket coach arrested for allegedly duping cricketers

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested an assistant coach for allegedly taking bribes from cricketers to get selected into Ranji team. The coach was arrested on the basis of a complaint by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Based on a complaint of BCCI, Delhi police crime branch has registered an FIR against the coach under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120 B of the IPC for allegedly demanding money from players for selection in U16 and U19 matches of the Ranji Trophy. The players alleged they paid the amount but did not get selected in the team.



They were even taken to some places for matches. The players complained about it to the BCCI. Later the board gave a complaint to Delhi Police. Subsequently, Crime Branch registered the case on March 5. (ANI)

