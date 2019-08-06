Delhi Capitals announce association with Delhi Half Marathon

"Fitness is not just for athletes, but for each and every one of us. Staying true to our adage of #ThisIsNewDelhi, Delhi Capitals urges all Delhiites to shun the old, unhealthy lifestyle, and embrace a new one - full of good health and fitness."<br> <br>Delhi Capitals member Amit Mishra, who was present on the occasion too, said: "Over the years, this event has grown tremendously in terms of participation, but there is a lot more that we can do make our city fitter. We hope Delhi Capitals and Delhi Half Marathon together can inspire our citizens to make fitness a way of life."

SEARCH