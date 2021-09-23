Delhi Capitals, Australia sweat over Sotinis's hamstring strain

Coach Ricky Ponting will be eagerly awaiting the doctor's verdict over the severity of Stoinis's injury after the Australian suffered a hamstring strain during Wednesday's eight-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad -- their first match in Dubai this season.

Dubai, Sep 23 (IANS) Though Delhi Capitals won their first match in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and regained the top spot in the points table, they did suffer a setback because of an injury to all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

Stoinis hurt his left hamstring while bowling early in his second over, limping off the field after bowling seven deliveries.

His injury is also keeping the national selectors anxious as Australia's first match of the T20 World Cup is a month away, with Stoinis expected to play a key role in their bid to win the trophy for the first time. His hamstring strain is thought to be a minor one, with the all-rounder expected to go in for scans on Thursday.

Stoinis looms as a particularly crucial ingredient in Australia's T20 plans given his ability to bat in the lower-order, a position the Aussies have struggled to fill.

Stoinis was hobbled during Australia's 2019 World Cup campaign, playing in the semi-final of the 50-over tournament with two side strains.

Delhi Capitals would also hope to have the Aussie bowler back in action before the next match as they want to maintain the winning side and winning momentum.

