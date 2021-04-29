Delhi Capitals: Early favourites for IPL 2021 title? 

Under the tutelage of Ponting, the capital franchise then went on to record their best-ever performance in the Indian Premier League as they finished as the second runners-up in the 2019 edition. It was the starting of a new dawn for Delhi Capitals and in the succeeding season the Shreyas Iyer-led side reached the IPL final for the first time.

Delhi Capitals have recorded a resounding growth since former Australia captain Ricky Ponting took over as the head coach in 2018 after Rahul Dravid had to quit from his position due to conflict of interest debate.

The franchise has shown constant growth over the last two seasons. They have also managed to carry the momentum to IPL 2021 as they sit tied on 10 points with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in the points table -- after having played a match more.

Notably, their run to the top half of the points table, includes wins over defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The Rishabh Pant-led side, however, came close but lost by a run to Royal Challengers Bangalore who have made their best start to the IPL season.

There is also no dearth of talent in the capital franchise as their opener Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan look in red-hot form. The duo forged a 132-run stand against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday to make a mockery of their bowling attack. It helped the side clinch a convincing victory by seven wickets with 21 balls to spare.

Pant has also looked good with the bat for Delhi Capitals while all-rounder Marcus Stoinis adds balance. Though Ravichandran Ashwin quit from the season mid-way owing to family emergency, Axar Patel has looked to carry his momentum from the series against England. Fast bowlers Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada have not been regular among the wickets but ensured that they do not leak away too many runs.

Overall, Delhi Capitals have gelled up well as a unit, and are one of the contenders for the IPL title.