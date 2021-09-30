Delhi Capitals owner Jindal backs Ashwin over overthrow run incident

Dubai, Sep 30 (IANS) Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal has backed his team's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin over the single run incident in IPL 2021. In Delhi Capitals three-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, Ashwin had a verbal exchange with Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan and Tim Southee after he grabbed an extra run following a throw that ricocheted off his partner and Delhi captain Rishabh Pant's arm in the final over of Delhis innings.

"So when the ball ricochets off Ben Stokes for 4 additional runs which single handedly allows England to win the 50 over World Cup there are no issues? But when Ash takes an extra run the world goes crazy? #Hypocrisy at its best - fully behind you @ashwinravi99," wrote Jindal on Twitter on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Ashwin said through a series of tweets narrated his side of the incident in Sharjah.

"1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh. 2. Will I run if I see it!? Of course I will and I am allowed to. 3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was? Of course NOT. 4. Did I fight? No, I stood up for myself and that's what my teachers and parents taught me to do and pls teach your children to stand up for themselves."

"In Morgan or Southee's world of cricket they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory. What's even more surprising is the fact that people are discussing this and also trying to talk about who is the good and bad person here!"

"To all the ‘Cricket is a gentleman's game' fans in the house': There are millions of cricketers with several thought processes that play this great game to make it their careers, teach them that an extra run taken due to a poor throw aimed to get you out can make your career and an extra yard stolen by the non striker can break your career."

"Do not confuse them by telling them that you will be termed a good person if you refuse the run or warn the non striker, because all these people who are terming you good or bad have already made a living or they are doing what it takes to be successful elsewhere. Give your heart and soul on the field and play within the rules of the game and shake your hands once the game is over. The above is the only 'spirit of the game' I understand."

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra took Ashwin's side in the matter by tweeting, "Whatever is within the laws of the game is within the spirit of the game. Don't allow anyone to tell you otherwise. Does a batsman walk when he nicks? Does a bowler appeal even when he's not 100% sure? Is that not a violation of the so-called 'Spirit'?"

Delhi Capitals next match is against Mumbai Indians on October 2 in Sharjah. The 2020 IPL runners-up are second in the points table with 16 points from 11 matches.

--IANS

nr