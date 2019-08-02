Delhi Capitals rope in Patrick Farhart as head physio

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals on Friday announced that Patrick Farhart will be joining the team as the head physio for a period of three years.

Farhart was working with the Indian team as the physio, but his term got ended with the conclusion of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"I am delighted to be working in the Indian Premier League again. Delhi Capitals is a team that has made some very positive changes in its setup over the last couple of years, and the result is there to see in the side's third-place finish in the 2019 season," Farhart said in an official statement released by Delhi Capitals."It is certainly a team that is on its way up, and I am excited to be working with the players and support staff members in the upcoming seasons of the tournament," he added.Farhart worked with Indian team from 2015-19 and he has also been associated with IPL sides Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in the past."It's an absolute honour for all of us at Delhi Capitals to have Patrick on board with us. There is no doubt that he is among the best in the business," Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra said."Patrick not only has an enviable body of work, but he also commands a tremendous amount of respect among cricketers. I am absolutely confident that our players will benefit hugely from Patrick's presence," he added. (ANI)