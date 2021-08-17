Delhi govt school renamed after its alumnus Ravi Dahiya to honour the Olympian

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Delhi government has changed the name of Rajkiya Bal Vidyalaya situated in Adarsh Nagar to Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya to honour the silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, Ravi Dahiya.



Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya has completed his studies at Rajkiya Bal Vidyalaya school. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia felicitated the Olympian and said that through his hard work, a student of Delhi government school has now become a youth icon for the nation.

Felicitating Ravi Dahiya, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "It is a matter of great pride that an alumnus of Delhi Government School has won an Olympic Medal for India."

"A large portrait of Ravi Dahiya will also be installed in this school so that young children are inspired and motivated to have an Olympic dream and bring glory to our great nation," Manish Sisodia added.

Sisodia said that the Delhi government is committed to promoting sports in Delhi at every level. The Delhi government is soon going to set up the School of Specialised Excellence for Sports along with Delhi Sports University.

He further said the idea is to recognize young talent in sports and continuously support them throughout their sporting journey. Admissions to this school will start from the next academic session.

Olympian Ravi Dahiya said the Delhi government consistently supported him to help him win the Olympic medal. He further said that the Delhi Government's financial assistance had been there even before his selection to the Olympics and it did not stop even during the pandemic.

According to a statement, the Delhi government had assisted Ravi Dahiya with training, coaches, and other sports equipment during his training under the Delhi government's Mission Excellence.

The Delhi Deputy chief minister also informed that the Delhi government has launched a scheme at three levels to help sportspersons who are performing well in sports.

At the first level, sportspersons up to the age of 14 years will be given financial assistance up to Rs 2 lakhs.

At the second level, sportspersons up till the age of 17 years will be given financial assistance up to Rs 3 lakhs and players above the age of 17 years will be given assistance up to Rs 16 lakhs. (ANI)

