Delhi Women's League: Big win for Signature FC

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Suju Hangma and Sainjali Kemprai netted three goals each to help Signature FC score a thumping 11-1 over Goodwill FC in the Football Delhi Women's League match at Dr Ambedkar Stadium here on Friday.

Sonia Marka, Karishma Rai, Sibani Sharma, Bhawna Yadav, Ibashisha Khongwet shot one goal each for the winners. Shibani Negi scored the lone goal for the losers.