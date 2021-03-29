Denmark exhibit ambition with 8-0 win over Moldova

Denmark, ranked 12th in the FIFA World rankings, employed a comprehensive attacking game around using combination play to dissect the weak defence of Moldova, ranked 177th.

Copenhagen, March 29 (IANS) An efficient Denmark used 90 minutes to ruthlessly dictate the course of their World Cup qualifier against Moldova, winning 8-0 at the MCH Arena in Herning.

A 20-minute barrage of shots upon the Moldova goal netted a bounty of five goals in the first half and effectively ended the game on Sunday, Xinhua news reports.

In the second half, Denmark, despite having an early goal from Kasper Dolberg in the 47th minute, the tempo of the game noticeably dropped.

Denmark's reduced tempo gave Andrei Cojocari a great opportunity to salvage a consolation goal for Moldova in the 69th minute, but Kasper Schmeichel was in place to thwart the chance, the second of two shots Moldova was to have on Denmark's goal throughout the whole game.

In the 81st minute, Robert Skov added to Denmark's tally by conjuring up a seventh goal for the home side.

Skov's goal simultaneously broke the national team's goal difference record in a European Championship/World Cup qualifier where a six-goal margin of victory had been Denmark's largest victory.

Marcus Ingvartsen added another in the 88th minute to Denmark's goal-fest by picking up a loose ball in Moldova's penalty area and sending it into the open net of Moldova.

The victory maintains Denmark's first place in 2022 World Cup qualification group F, with six points after two games.

