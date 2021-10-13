Denmark, Germany, Italy and Jersey begin road to ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Dubai [UAE], October 13 (ANI): The qualification pathway to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Australia will continue this week with Denmark, Germany, Italy and Jersey set to compete in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier hosted at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Spain.



The event will be played from October 15-21 as a double round robin format with the teams finishing first and second to progress to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers A and B, which will take place in 2022.

Little separates the teams on the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings with Jersey (24th), Italy (26th), Denmark (30th) and Germany (36th) all within 12 positions of one another.

The previous ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier in 2019 went down to the wire of the final match with Jersey narrowly pipping Germany to book their place at the Global Qualifiers.

Jersey joined The Netherlands and Scotland as the two other European Associate Member representatives at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers in 2019 and narrowly missed out on a place in the finals, winning three of their six group matches.

Freddie Klokker, Denmark captain said: "It has been nearly two years without any ICC events, so we can't wait to get the tournament underway and play some very competitive cricket. There is a great opportunity for every team to go through to the next round so we as a team are really looking forward to the challenge ahead. If we are good enough to qualify for the next round, it would be a great opportunity to promote and advertise the great game that we play in Denmark."

Venkatraman Ganesan, Germany captain said: "We are extremely excited to be a part of this tournament and the opportunity to progress to the Global Qualifiers is a big motivation for the whole squad. Qualifying to the next round will be quite huge for cricket in Germany and I hope it will raise the profile of the sport significantly, opening up new and exciting opportunities to grow the sport in our nation. Good luck to all other participating teams." (ANI)

