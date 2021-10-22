Denmark Open: Sameer Verma bows out of tournament after retiring to end India's campaign

Odense [Denmark], October 22 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sameer Verma on Friday bowed out of the ongoing Denmark Open after he retired in the second game of the match against Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto.



Tommy Sugiarto defeated Sameer 21-17 in the first game of the quarterfinal match here at Court 2. In the second game, the Indian shuttler retired midway to end his campaign.

Earlier in the day, PV Sindhu bowed out of the Denmark Open after losing her quarterfinal match against South Korea's AN Seyoung 11-21, 12-21, here at Court 1.

Her defeat marks the end of the Indian challenge in Women's Singles in the Denmark Open.

Before Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out after losing their respective matches. (ANI)

