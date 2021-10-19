Denmark Open: Sameer Verma defeats Kunlavut in men's singles 1st round

Odense [Denmark], October 19 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sameer Verma defeated Thailand's Kunlavut V in straight sets in the men's singles 1st round of Denmark Open here at the Odense Sports Park on Tuesday.



Playing at court-3, Verma claimed the victory against Kunlavut by 21-17, 21-14 in just 42 minutes. With this win, Verma has now moved into round-of-16 in the World Tour Super 1000 event in Denmark.

Earlier in the day, India's Kidambi Srikant also defeated his compatriot B Sai Praneet by 21-14, 21-11 in the men's singles 1st round of the Denmark Open.

All three shuttlers were last seen in action in the Thomas Cup quarterfinals where Denmark defeated the Indian team.

Later in the women's single game, PV Sindhu will square off with Neslihan Yigit. (ANI)

