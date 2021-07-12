Derbyshire-Essex match abandoned after Covid+ case

This is the third instance of Covid-19 striking England's premier domestic cricket competition. Australian batsman Peter Handscomb sat out of his team Middlesex's match against Leicestershire due to a positive Covid-19 result. Kent had to field a new squad after one member of the original team tested positive for the virus on the eve of their match against Sussex.

Derbyshire, July 12 (IANS) Covid-19 has struck cricket in England, yet again. A county match between Derbyshire and Essex at Derby was abandoned on Monday after a member of the Derbyshire team tested positive for the virus.

The player in question from Derbyshire, whose identity hasn't been revealed, is now self-isolating. His team-mates are in self-isolation after being deemed close contacts. With not enough players left to field a new team, the umpires took the decision to abandon the game.

Derbyshire CEO Ryan Duckett said in a statement, "As a Club, we have operated a robust testing regime among all staff throughout the return to cricket and have clear safety regulations in place for supporters. This isolated incident highlights the fact that sport is not exempt from the pandemic, and I'd like to thank the Club's medical and venue staff, as well as Public Health Derby and the ECB for their immediate response in safely handling the matter."

Duckett added, "It is of course a great disappointment to see the abandonment of a fixture, but the safety of all players, staff and supporters must always come first and the Club is grateful for the understanding of supporters."

The statement also said that the tickets purchased for the remaining days of the match will be refunded and that spectators need not contact the club for refunds.

--IANS

nr/akm