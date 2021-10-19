Derbyshire wicketkeeper-batter Harvey Hosein announces retirement at 25

London [UK], October 19 (ANI): Derbyshire wicketkeeper-batter Harvey Hosein on Tuesday announced his retirement from professional cricket following struggles with concussion which saw him miss much of the 2021 season.



The 25-year-old, who progressed through the Derbyshire pathway to make his senior debut aged 18, has suffered four recent concussions and twice left the field due to concussion protocols last summer, with the latter incident ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

Following assessment and management from Derbyshire's medical team and a specialist consultant multidisciplinary team, Hosein has taken the difficult decision to step away from cricket with immediate effect to prevent any possible future injury.

He played in a total of 83 matches for the Club, scoring 2,768 runs, with a top score of 138 not out, while he also claimed 156 dismissals. His 11 catches against Surrey in his maiden first-class appearance remains a record for the number of dismissals taken in a match by a Derbyshire wicketkeeper.

Hosein will continue to receive support from the Club, as well as the Professional Cricketers' Association, as he progresses a career in finance. In addition to accessing PCA education funding, he was a Futures Awards winner and used the resulting bursary to achieve his Investment Management Certificate qualification.

Hosein in an official release said: "Retiring early from the game has been the hardest moment I've faced in my professional career. I have been lucky enough to enjoy eight professional seasons as a homegrown player; an ambition I held since joining the Club at the age of 12."

"I am extremely grateful for the support I have received during my time at Derbyshire and would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone at the Club, both on and off the field. This is not how I envisaged or wanted to leave the game; however, I have made lifelong memories during the past 13 years at Derbyshire," he added. (ANI)

