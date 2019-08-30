  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Dhawan added to India A squad for last two ODIs against South Africa A

Dhawan added to India A squad for last two ODIs against South Africa A

Last Updated: Fri, Aug 30, 2019 21:33 hrs

India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was added to India A squad on Friday for the fourth and fifth ODI matches against South Africa A.
All-rounder Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the series due to an injury on his right thumb.
India A had defeated South Africa A by 69 runs in the first ODI of the five-match series on Thursday in Thiruvananthapuram.


Yuzvendra Chahal had displayed a spirited bowling performance as he scalped five wickets in the match. India A scored 327/6 as Shivam Dube played a knock of 79 runs.
South Africa A managed 258 runs, falling 69 runs short of the target.
The two teams will next lock horns in the second ODI on August 31. (ANI)


Latest Features

talking point on sify sports