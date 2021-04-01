Dhawan joins DC camp, goes into quarantine

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan arrived at the team hotel in Mumbai on Thursday and went into a week-long quarantine ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) opening match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 10.

While Dhawan, who played a key role in India's seven-wicket win against England in the series-deciding One-day International, will be in quarantine, the other DC players such as Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav and leg-spinner Amit Mishra have been training at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) since March 30.