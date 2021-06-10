Dhawan to lead India on Sri Lanka tour, Hardik in squad

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Shikhar Dhawan will captain India on a six-match white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in July, the Indian cricket board announced on Thursday. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be vice-captain of the 20-member squad announced. Five net bowlers have also been picked.

The all-India senior selection committee picked the squad for three ODIs and three T20I series, to be played between July 13 and 25, said a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.