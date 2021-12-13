Dhawan's inclusion in ODI team makes no sense, says Saba Karim

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim is of the opinion that including Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI squad for the South Africa series will make little sense as the opening slot is already a crowded place.

"Even if Dhawan is there in the squad, will he be part of the playing XI? KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have opened in Tests and T20s, so I think they will open in ODIs as well. So, if you are including Dhawan in the squad and not playing him, should he be in the team? I don't see the point of his inclusion, what is the need?" Karim said while speaking on the Khelneeti podcast on YouTube.