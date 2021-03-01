DHL Express joins Mumbai Indians as principal sponsor and official logistics partner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, has come on board for the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians as a principal sponsor and official logistics partner. This partnership with Mumbai Indians marks DHL Express' first-ever cricket sponsorship, globally.



Commenting on the partnership, RS Subramanian, Senior VP and MD, DHL Express India, said, "Globally, DHL supports some of the world's largest and most popular sports formats -- from football to rugby, Formula One and even e-sports. Today marks our foray into another crowd favorite: T20 cricket. Cricket is a game that is well-loved and followed with ardent devotion in India, and many nations across the world. It, therefore, gives me great pleasure to come on board as a Principal Sponsor and Official Logistics Partner for Mumbai Indians."

A Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, "We are delighted to partner with global brand DHL Express. The combination of DHL Express' international market network, and Mumbai Indians' global fan following, brings in a unique dimension to our partner association programme, allowing both brands to leverage its vast consumer interface.

"We are proud of the fact that global brands such as DHL Express see Mumbai Indians as their preferred partner. It is testament to the trust that our club has earned and established through continued on-field success in conjunction with strong brand ideology."

DHL Express is the fourth international brand to join Mumbai Indians' current partner list having Samsung, Marriott International and Cadbury.

For DHL Express, the partnership with Mumbai Indians demonstrates its support for sports given the shared spirit of speed, passion, teamwork and a can-do attitude. It is also a strong supporter for some of the world's biggest sports events such as the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, ESL One, MotoGP and Formula 1. DHL Express also sponsors first-class clubs such as Manchester United. (ANI)

