Dhoni improves his players' game: Moeen Ali

"It's very important to have strong leadership and coaches who stay calm, who take the pressure off the players as much as they can and are consistent. We are very lucky we have that. At CSK I feel the reality is there for us to win the competition. I'm excited about playing with the players we have here," said Moeen who will play for CSK this season.

"I think what differentiates CSK from other teams is actually how they structure everything -- from the squad they have to the way they do things. They look a very calm franchise that doesn't panic," Ali was quoted as saying by the franchise's website.

"I've spoken to players who have played under MS and they tell me how he improves their game. I believe a great captain does that.

"I think it's something on every player's wish list to play under MS. I think it's the confidence and the clarity he gives people. It's exciting."

--IANS

kh/