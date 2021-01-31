Dhoni is a great, great human being: Tahir

"It is always a pleasure to play with that guy (Dhoni). Have been playing with him for the last three years. For me, he is a great, great human being," Tahir said.

"He understands everybody, respects everybody. We love him. He is the guy who has got the knowledge and is the best in the world. You don't have to say anything to him. He knows what field he needs to set for us, and we just need to come and bowl," the leg-spinner told SportsKeeda.

Tahir was retained by CSK for this season even though he played few matches in the 2020 edition in UAE. Tahir was surprisingly not given opportunity by Dhoni in the first few matches. However, when he got his chances in the last few games, he impressed.

"It is a pleasure to be in his company. (One can) learn a lot of things. And that's what you want as a cricketer. I'll always have him in my team. I wish that I just keep going and play for CSK. I am really enjoying my cricket."

CSK finished seventh with eight losses in the 2020 season. However, Tahir hopes that the team will do well this time.

"We are hoping for a very good season. We are going to work harder and will come back with better planning. As a player, the franchise looked after us so well," Tahir said.

