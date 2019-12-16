Dhoni posts throwback video featuring wife Sakshi

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Mahendra Singh Dhoni, popularly known as MSD, on Monday shared a throwback video in which his wife Sakshi is seen not able to deliver a dialogue during an advertisement shoot.

Taking to Instagram the most successful Indian wicket-keeper wrote: "Blast from the past. When u turn the table and ask the director to deliver the dialogue specially when she keeps saying such an easy dialogue u shd do it in one take.

Time flies this was more than an Year back."

In the video shared, Dhoni can be heard saying that you (Sakshi) can't read it properly; how will you deliver it. Sakshi tried multiple times to deliver a dialogue from a promotional shoot script but failed each time.

On the work front, the 38-year-old Dhoni is currently enjoying some time away from the game and he last played the competitive cricket during the World Cup.

He had to endure criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the tournament. Especially in the games against England and New Zealand (semi-final), he had to bear the brunt of netizens, who deemed him as the reason for the Men in Blue's loss. (ANI)