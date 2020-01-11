Dhoni's unavailability from cricket is itself an answer: Sunil Gavaskar on MSD's retirement

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday said that MS Dhoni's unavailability for the cricket is in itself the indication of his retirement from the game.

"Fitness is something that I can't tell you at all. But I think the question needs to be asked is of Dhoni himself. He has not made himself available to play for India since July 10. That is an important point. Does anybody keep himself away playing for India for that long? There is a question and therein lies the answer," Gavaskar told reporters here.



The 38-year-old wicket-keeper batsman is currently enjoying some time away from the game. He had last played a competitive cricket during the ICC World Cup 2019.

He had to endure criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the tournament, especially in the games against England and New Zealand (semi-final), and he had to bear the brunt of netizens, who deemed him as the reason for the Men in Blue's loss.

When asked about if Dhoni fits in the squad, Gavaskar said, "That is the call of the Selection Committee to take and I think they will probably take it sooner rather than later."

Talking about the future of the Indian cricket, Gavaskar said: "The future is very bright of the Indian cricket as the way it is going. The way fitness is being focused in the side is a new culture. The team play different formats and for which fitness is very important." (ANI)

