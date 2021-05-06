Dhoni to head home only after CSK teammates reach home: Report

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni will reportedly be the last person from the team to leave for home from Delhi after the indefinite postponement of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni said that he will wait for the foreigners in the team to leave and then the other Indian players after which he will return home, according to the Indian Express. The former India captain told his teammates in a virtual meeting that foreign players and support staff should be given preference to travel first as the tournament was taking place in India.