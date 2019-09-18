Dhruv Shorey to lead Delhi in Vijay Hazare trophy

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Wednesday announced the 15-member squad which consists of India players Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Navdeep Saini after they confirmed their availability for the tournament on Tuesday.

"We are looking to pick up from where we left year before last. Unfortunate injuries and non availability of some key players cost us last year. It's a bonus for us to have services of Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini and Shikhar Dhawan for some matches," said DDCA chairman Atul Wassan while announcing the squad.

"I believe that we have the core in place which can bring the silverware back to DDCA this season. We also believe that Dhruv Shorey will contribute and grow more as a player with the responsibility of captaincy," he added. Delhi squad: Dhruv Shorey (captain), Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant, Himmat Singh, Hiten Dalal, Kunal Chandela, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini, Subodh Bhati, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manan Sharma, Kunwar Bhiduri, Vikas Tokas, Tejas Baroka, Anuj Rawat.