Didn't come here to win Silver: Ravi Dahiya

August 5 was a big day for India at the Olympics. The Indian men's hockey team scripted history in the bronze medal match and ended a 41-year jinx. The whole nation was celebrating the historic win. Later in the day, wrestler Ravi Dahiya became only the second Indian to clinch Silver (after Sushil Kumar).

But this is how Ravi sees it – he lost to Kazakhstan's Zavur Uguev 4-7 in the 57 kg final and ended up winning Silver. He is not pleased with his performance since he was confident that he would defeat his opponent, but "he played well today. Maybe I deserve Silver this time". Ravi has set his sights on Paris 2024 in a bid to finish his unfulfilled dream of bringing home a gold medal.

Ravi's village, Nahri, in Sonipat district of Haryana is a village of wrestlers. It has been churning out Olympians – three so far, Mahavir Singh (Moscow 1980) and Amit Kumar Dahiya (London 2012), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Tokyo 2020) who is also an Olympic medallist.

Sify.com's Bhagiyalakshmi Ayyavoo asks Ravi Kumar Dahiya, "You are the second Indian wrestler to win Silver after Sushil Kumar. How important is this medal for India?" This is what the champion Indian wrestler had to say.