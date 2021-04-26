Didn't think too much about my positive Covid-19 test, focused on basics: Axar Patel

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 26 (ANI): After registering a win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals' spinner Axar Patel said that he was not thinking too much about Covid-19 when he tested positive for the virus and he was just focusing on how to work on the basics.



Before the start of IPL 2021, Axar had tested positive for Covid-19 and as a result, he missed Delhi Capitals' initial matches in the ongoing season of the IPL.

Kane Williamson played an unbeaten knock of 66 but he did not find supporting batsmen at the other end, but a 14-run cameo from Jagadeesha Suchith took the match into a Super Over here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. In the end, Delhi Capitals managed to chase eight runs in the Super Over to win the match.

"I was ready, the team management asked me how I was feeling, they asked me about my body and whether it will be able to take the pressure. They asked me whether I can play and then I said that I am match ready. After that, it was the decision of the management," said Axar during a virtual post-match press conference.

"Before Covid-19, I was bowling nicely. I carried that confidence, I was not thinking much about Covid-19 and after testing negative for Covid-19, if I keep thinking about my positive Covid-19 test. The teammates used to call me and talk to me. I was looking to back my rhythm. I was following the basics, I spent some time in the nets," he added.

When asked about his bowling plans to Williamson, Axar said: "Kane Williamson takes time when he walks out to the crease, we were looking to not give pace on the ball, we were looking to bowl slowly and not give him flight. I was looking to bowl stump-to-stump."

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant played knocks of 53 and 37 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a score of 159/4 in the allotted twenty overs. Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith also chipped in with knocks of 28 and 34 while for SRH, Siddarth Kaul returned with two wickets.

Delhi Capitals is now at the second place in the points table with 8 points from 5 matches. The side will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

