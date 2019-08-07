Diego Forlan retires from professional game

Forlan, 40, who also played for the likes of Inter and Villarreal, along with a memorable run with Atletico Madrid during a fine career in Europe, confirmed his retirement on Tuesday.

"It hasn't been easy, I didn't want the time to come, but I knew it was going to come," Forlan was quoted as saying by Telemundo.

"I have decided to stop playing football professionally," he added.

Forlan started his professional career with Independiente in Argentina before earning a move to Man United in January 2002. He won the Premier League with Manchester United in 2002-03 and the FA Cup the following season before joining Villarreal in 2004.