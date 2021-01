Diganth, Anwesha score upset wins in U-12 Talent Series

Bengaluru, Jan 25 (IANS) Diganth M. and Anwesha Dhar scripted upset wins in the boys and girls categories respectively in the opening round of the KSLTA Talent Series on the Tattvam Junior Tennis Tour that began on Monday here at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association.

While Diganth felled fifth seed Anish Patil in straight sets 6-1, 6-1, Anwesha sent fourth seed Sana Sesh Varadhamani home with a 6-2, 6-2 win.