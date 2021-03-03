Dinesh Kumar bags lemon and tent pegging gold

Ahsan Khan from 61 Cavalry and Sandeep Kumar from Haryana Police won the silver and the bronze medals respectively in the 12-day event.

Greater Noida, March 3 (IANS) Dinesh Kumar from Assam Riffles bagged gold in lemon and tent pegging event of the National Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship here on the opening day on Wednesday.

A total of 23 teams, including Indian Navy, Assam Rifles, Presidents Body Guard, Punjab Police, Chandigarh Police, 61st Cavalry, Haryana Police, Gujarat Team, Western Command, Northern Command, Pathways Noida, competed on Wednesday.

Competitions in Lemons & Peg Tent Pegging and Team Sword are being organised by the Equestrian Federation of India.

National Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship is a part of The Penta Grand 2021, which also includes World Cup Qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging, Asian Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship, the Half Million Cup and the Noida Horse Show, to be held at the Gautam Buddha University Sports Stadium, Greater Noida.

A total of over 50 international riders, more than 250 Indian riders, and over 300 horses are expected to compete at The Penta Grand 2021.

--IANS

qma/