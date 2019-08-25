'Disappointed', says KL Rahul after scoring 38 against Windies

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 25 (ANI): After he was sent back to pavilion with 38 runs score against West Indies on day three of the ongoing first Test, batsman KL Rahul on Sunday said that he was very disappointed adding that he needs to be patient in order to improve his game.

"Obviously, I am very disappointed but there are a lot of things I am doing right so I just have to keep my head down and show some more patience," Rahul told reporters here after the close of play on day 3 of the first Test match.Rahul, however, said that he was batting well and looked comfortable in the two innings."I just have to prolong the good things that I am doing until I get to 35 and 45. I have been batting well and look comfortable in both the innings. Headspace and everything is very good so I am happy about a lot of things," he said.The batsman said that he was aiming to demonstrate a similar game in the first 200-250 balls as he does in the first 80.He said: "If I can keep patience and keep batting the way I do in the first 60-80 balls till 200-250 balls, then it will benefit me and the team and I am looking to do that in the next match."Rahul played 85 balls and was sent to pavilion by Roston Chase after he scored 38 runs.India were 260 runs ahead of West Indies at the stumps on day three in the first Test match on Sunday. After bowling out West Indies for 222, Indian openers came in to bat and built a brief stand of 30-run.Windies had resumed their play from 189/8 and were only able to add 33 runs to the total before bundling out on 222. The team is trailing by 75 runs. (ANI)