Divyang Cricket League: Big wins for Satluj XI, Jhelum XI

Chandigarh, March 26 (IANS) Satluj XI, Ravi XI, Silent Heroes, and Jhelum XI registered wins on the second and penultimate day of the 6th Divyang Cricket League here on Friday.

Silent Heroes defeated DCF XI by 80 runs at the Sector 16 Stadium. Silent Heroes batted first and scored 169 for four wickets in 20 overs. For the winners, Gurbax was the top scorer with 55 runs off 40 balls while Paramdeep and Abhimanyu bagged three wickets apiece.

In the second match of the day at the same venue, Jhelum XI defeated Chenab XI by seven wickets. Chenab XI batted first and scored 73 all out in 10 overs, with Pankaj taking four wickets and Gurinder and Amar bagging three wickets each. Jhelum XI overhauled the target by scoring 74 for three wickets in 7.3 overs, with Gurinder scoring 49 off 17 balls.

At the Sector 26 Stadium, Satluj XI beat Wheelers XI by eight wickets. Batting first Wheelers XI were all out for 115 in 20 overs, with Kalpesh scoring 39 and Vikash bagged four wickets and Krishan took three for Satluj XI. In reply, Satluj XI scored 116 for two wickets in 12 overs. Rajeev scored 37 and Ajay made 33 for the winners while Sanjay took both wickets of Wheelers XI.

In the second match at the same venue, Ravi XI thrashed Beas XI by eight wickets. Beas XI were all out for 162 in 20 overs, the main scorer being Yadav with 51 while Vishal bagged three wickets for Ravi XI. Chasing Ravi XI, notched up the required runs in 18.5 overs, with Sandeep hitting 95 off 59 balls and Balwinder 32 off 21.

