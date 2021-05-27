Djokovic eases into Belgrade Open semi-finals

Djokovic beat Coria in just 56 minutes to record his 952nd career win as a professional.

Djokovic will now face Slovakian Andrej Martin, who beat Serbian Dusan Lajovic in three sets.

Belgrade, May 27 (IANS) World No.1 Novak Djokovic on Thursday eased into the semi-finals of the Belgrade Open with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Argentine Federico Coria.

This put him fifth on the all-time list for match wins in the Open Era, ahead of Argentine great Guillermo Vilas (951).

Djokovic has improved to 18-3 in the season. He is seeking his third final of the year, having won the Australian Open and falling in the final of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome.

Coria was appearing in only his third ATP Tour quarter-final and struggled to find the way past Djokovic. The only game the 29-year-old Argentine would win would end up an unexpected break of Djokovic's serve at 0-4.

Martin, on the other hand, beat Lajovic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Martin's compatriot, Alex Molcan, beat Spain's Fernando Verdasco 6-2, 6-0, and will now face Argentina's Federico Delbonis in the semi-finals.

Delbonis was awarded a walkover over Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

--IANS

rkm/qma