Djokovic reaches Belgrade Open semifinals

Belgrade, May 27 (IANS) World No.1 Novak Djokovic eased past Argentina's 96th ranked Federico Coria in straight sets to reach semi-finals of the Belgrade Open on Thursday.

Djokovic beat Coria 6-1, 6-0 in just 56 minutes to record his 952nd career win as a professional.

This put him fifth on the all-time list for match wins in the Open Era, ahead of Argentine great Guillermo Vilas (951).