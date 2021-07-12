Djokovic undecided about Olympic participation

Djokovic, who bagged the singles bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the final on Sunday to clinch his sixth Wimbledon title and 20th Grand Slam crown overall. By winning the title, the Serb joined Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the other two members of the Big Three, as the players with the most number of Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era.

London, July 12 (IANS) Serbia's world No. 1 Novak Djokovic said he is still undecided about his participation at the Tokyo Olympic Games, adding that it was a "50-50" thing as there are going to be "a lot of restrictions within the (Games) Village".

"My plan was always to go to Olympic Games, but right now I'm a little bit divided. I also hear that there's going to be a lot of restrictions within the Village. Possibly you would not be able to see other athletes perform live. I can't even have my stringer that is very important part of my team. I can't have a stringer. I'm limited with the amount of people I can take in my team as well," said Djokovic during the post-match press conference.

"It's kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days (about the ban on spectators)," added Djokovic, about the possibility of competing in a fourth consecutive Games.

Djokovic also said he would not get into the debate about who the greatest tennis player in history was.

"I consider myself (the) best and I believe that I am the best, otherwise I wouldn't be talking confidently about winning Slams and making history. But whether I'm the greatest of all time or not, I leave that debate to other people. I said before that it's very difficult to compare the eras of tennis. But I am extremely honoured to definitely be part of the conversation."

Djokovic has won the season's first three majors, and he is now a US Open trophy away from becoming the second man in the Open Era to claim the calendar-year Grand Slam after Rod Laver in 1969.

The 34-year-old has won eight of the past 12 Grand Slams he has played, and will be the favourite at Flushing Meadows.

"Obviously, it's all coming together," Djokovic said. "For me, age is just a number. I've said that before. I don't feel that I'm old or anything like that. I feel like I'm probably the most complete that I've been as a player right now in my entire career."

