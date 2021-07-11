Djokovic wins Wimbledon title, his 20th Grand Slam crown

London, July 11 (IANS) World No.1 Novak Djokovic defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the final on Sunday to win his sixth Wimbledon title and 20th Grand Slam overall. The Serb celebrated his victory by chewing on the grass from the hallowed centre court.

By winning the title on Sunday, the Serb top seed joined arch-rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the players with most number of Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era.