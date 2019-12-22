DK Jain issues notice to BCCI over conflict of interest complaints

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ethics Officer DK Jain said he has sent a notice to the cricket governing body asking them to explain the issues related to conflict of interest.

"There were some complaints related to conflict of interest for holding more than one post, so, I have sent notice to BCCI. I wanted to hear before I take any decision," Jain told ANI.



Earlier, complaints of conflict of interest were filed against several former cricketers like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

The new BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had, earlier, said that the conflict of interest rule needs to be changed. He opined that cricketers won't come into administrative roles if there is a regular threat of conflict of interest.

"CoA has filed their status report and they have made the Supreme Court aware of the conflict of interest issue. You do not want to lose iconic cricketers like Sachin, Dravid on the basis of conflict of interest rule," Ganguly had said. (ANI)

