Do not be a Guardiola or Klopp: Bosz urges young managers

Leeds [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz said that young managers should develop their own styles and should not try to imitate Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are the managers of Manchester City and Liverpool, respectively.

"Be yourself! Try to develop your own style and not copy others. Do not be a Guardiola or Klopp. If you're only imitating someone else, players see through that immediately. Develop a philosophy and stick to it," Goal.com quoted Bosz as saying.



"You have to learn, but you have to stay on your own path - and have fun. Without fun? Forget it!" he added.

Under the guidance of Klopp, Liverpool top this season's Premier League points table while Guardiola's Manchester City holds the second position. (ANI)

