Do not hesitate to come and speak with us, AIBA chief to boxers

Belgrade, Serbia, Nov 3 (IANS) International Boxing Association (AIBA) president Umar Kremlev on Wednesday met with pugilists participating in the Men's World Championships here. The meeting became a highlight of the president's legacy program aimed to give the boxers the opportunity to be heard.

"Our boxers should have a voice which must be heard because we are here to serve our sport. Were it not for the athletes, boxing would never exist. I call on every boxer: do not hesitate to come and speak with us. We are here for you," the president said in a statement.

Since Kremlev has become AIBA chief in December 2020, he held many in-person meetings with athletes and coaches in various countries.

--IANS

cs