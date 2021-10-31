Do or die: Mr. “Ben Stokes” vs. Mr. Nice Guy

It was hardly imagined, despite Pakistan’s stellar performance in the lead-up to the T20 International World Cup, that they would have all but qualified for the semi-finals after two games and that too against India and New Zealand—the countries that, not long ago, were fighting it out in the World Test Championship final.

As it stands, unless there is a great upset involving Afghanistan, Scotland or Namibia against the other teams, Sunday’s clash between India and New Zealand is a do-or-die match.

Various factors could influence the outcome, both on the field and off it.

Off the field, of course, there is pressure. India and Virat Kohli haven’t been under this much pressure in a good while. Kohli has already announced he will be stepping down as captain of the T20 side after the World Cup, and who doesn’t want a swansong? Swansong or not, who could want to bow out having failed to lead his side into the semi-final after being billed among the most likely to lift the cup?

The match comes on the back of having lost the decades-old record of never having been beaten by Pakistan in a world cup tie in any format.

India is clashing against a side which, just four months ago, beat them by eight wickets in four days of play during a rain-interrupted test to lift the World Test Championship trophy.

There is much to prove.

And then, there is the question of expectations. It is often said that the Men in Blue are inspired by the hopes of 1.3 billion supporters. But the current team grew up in an era when enraged fans would tar and picket the houses of cricketers after a loss. A World Cup victory has given the fans some patience, but they are itching for more silverware.

New Zealand, on the other hand, is a country where hardly anyone cares about cricket. Speak of the “Black Caps”, and the average New Zealander would frown and ask whether one meant to say “All Blacks”, the rugby team.

While support can be encouraging, the lack of pressure is liberating.

As for what happens on the field, New Zealand can take heart from their record against India in World Cups, with 7 wins out of 10 encounters—the last being the unforgettable semi-final in 2019, in a cup they should have in all fairness won and only lost due to an umpiring error. Their last meeting in a T20 World Cup, in Nagpur, had India crumbling under the combined skills of Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi. The two will be in this New Zealand team as well, and are likely to cause some worries for the middle order.

There are three key factors that will affect the teams: their morale going into the game, the team composition, and the captains.

While Pakistan rolled over India with no trouble at all, the game against the Kiwis was rather closer than the scoreboard suggests. The outcome might have been different if Asif Ali hadn’t gone ballistic, smashing 27 off 12 balls and dismantling the pressure the New Zealand bowlers had so carefully built up.

New Zealand has had four days to recover from the match, while India has been stewing for close to a week. Whether the players have put the time to good use and managed to regroup, or have been licking their wounds and blaming each other will likely show when they take the field.

Then, there is the matter of team composition. While Hardik Pandya was chosen for the Pakistan game on merit of his batting, Ravindra Jadeja was inexplicably sent ahead of him and the former got hardly any time to throw his bat around. In the lead-up to the New Zealand game, the team’s official social media handles are riddled with videos of Pandya bowling at the nets.

The onus is more on India’s batting than bowling, with New Zealand’s extremely capable bowling attack giving captain Kane Williamson several options. The Kiwis’ batting leaves something to be desired, with the captain not in the best form—he slouched his way to 25 off 26 balls in the Pakistan game, and Martin Guptill was unable to field after Haris Rauf fired a 146 kmph ball at him.

India’s openers haven’t been at their best either, and Trent Boult must have found Shaheen Shah Afridi’s success against K L Rahul and Rohit Sharma rather interesting. Kohli does appear to be batting on a different pitch from everyone else, but can he carry the team to success?

The viral “Ben Stokes” meme is a manifestation of Kohli’s overall aggression, often euphemised as “passion”. Whether his anger with the team every time they fail spurs them to make up remains to be seen.

Heading the other side, of course, is cricket’s official Mr. Nice Guy, Kane Williamson—the man who makes the likes of Dale Steyn regret having hit him on the body. It is not just Williamson’s keen reading of the match, uncanny ability to choose the right bowler at the right time, and unerring decisions when he wins the toss that make him such a formidable captain. It is also his ability to lift the morale of his team with his encouragement and coolheaded nature.

The teams going into the match, and the men who lead them to the field, could not be more different. And yet, they are in similar circumstances.

Can the Men in Blue get over the line against New Zealand?

Nandini is the author of Invisible Men: Inside India's Transmasculine Networks (2018) and Hitched: The Modern Woman and Arranged Marriage (2013). She tweets @k_nandini. Her website is: www.nandinikrishnan.com