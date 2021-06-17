Doctor confirms Christian Eriksen will have an ICD implanted

Copenhagen: Christian Eriksen will have a heart starter device (ICD) implanted after he suffered a cardiac arrest over the weekend during Denmark's match against Finland, the team's doctor has confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

"After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter)," Morten Boesen said in an official statement released by DBU.

Boesen continued: "This device is necessary after the cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.

"Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment.

"We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy the following time."

The 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder earlier had said of his recovery, "I'm fine -- under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay."