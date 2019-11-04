Documentary on Real Kashmir wins 'BAFTA Scotland' Award

Glasgow, Nov 4 (IANS) A documentary on Real I-League side Kashmir FC on Monday won the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) Scotland Awards at a ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland.

It is a hour-long film, aired by BBC Scotland earlier this year, and highlights the journey of former Rangers player David Robertson who is the coach of Real Kashmir and guided them to third in the I-League, which is currently India's second tier football league, in its debut season.

The documentary won in the 'Single Documentary' category.

